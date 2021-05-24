Posted: May 24, 2021 3:28 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 3:28 PM

Ty Loftis

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they are automatically forced to miss two weeks worth of work. This is why the Board of Osage County Commissioners assisted county employees by lending them 80 hours of emergency sick leave if they needed to use it. At Monday's Board meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones questioned if it was time to let that extra sick leave expire, which is something District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was against.

Jones said when a new change such as this gets introduced, it gets harder to reverse course the longer it stays the same. He added that not many people have had to take advantage of the extra sick leave as well, but McKinney wanted the employees to continue having that cushion.

The commissioners agreed to allow that extra sick time to be in place through the end of August at which time the subject will be re-visited.