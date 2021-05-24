Posted: May 24, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after two separate burglary incidents. Cassandra Perales appeared in at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Assistant district attorney Will Drake said that Perales is “a danger to the community” after a recent crime spree. Charges are expected to be filed in both burglary incidents. This would give Perales six cases that are currently pending.

According to an affidavit, Perales allegedly took a designer purse and a pair of Jordan basketball shoes from a residence 1400 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. Perales then said she got scared and threw the items in a dumpster. They were not located after a police inquiry.

The second incident took place on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue. The victim was alerted by a surveillance camera that someone had entered his home. Perales allegedly entered through a garage window. Police arrived and arrested her as she was trying to flee from behind the residence.

Perales has other pending cases in Washington County for exploitation of the elderly, larceny, burglary and false declaration of ownership. Her bond was set at $50,000. Perales is due back in court on Tuesday.