Posted: May 24, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will replace Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash at the end of the month. Bland will stay on and serve as Osage County Tourism Director. Bland says this will add to her already busy schedule, but she looks forward to making the town and county even more attractive.

Nash had announced that she would be resigning at a Pawhuska City Council meeting earlier this month. Both Bland and Nash are getting together as often as possible to ensure a smooth transition on June 1st. Reba Bueno will stay on as Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Office Manager.