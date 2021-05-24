Posted: May 24, 2021 12:03 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 12:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a letter designating Kary Cox as Entity Administrator for Washington County on Monday. Cox, who is the Director for Washington County Emergency Management, was recognized as an authorized agent/representative of the County.

From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution regarding a $14,750 grant from Phillips 66 to Washington County's Emergency Operation Center. Cox said they went out for the bid for equipment purposes. He said they're looking to purchase a customized equipment bed for one of the vehicles they're getting ready to replace.

Later the Commissioners approved a resolution creating a cash fund for funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Washington County received the first round of funds last week. Commissioner Antle said they still have work to do when it comes to developing a resolution focused on usage of those monies that are received.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a declaration of surplus of two 1999 Loadster 40-foot Belly Dump Trailers from District One.

Lastly, bids for six-month road materials were accepted for review.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1st. The Commissioners will not meet on Monday due to Memorial Day. The meeting will take place on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.