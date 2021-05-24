Posted: May 24, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: May 24, 2021 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

A bid was awarded to a sole bidder for the demolition of the former Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse (pictured) in downtown Bartlesville on Monday.

The Washington County Commissioners awarded a bid to Stout Construction for the demolition of the old election board offices in the amount of $13,750. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said this will only allow for Stout to do the demo work leading up to the reconstruction that will take place at the courthouse in the future. He said they'll have to have a full set of drawings before they eventually go out for bids for the reconstruction project.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said they did due diligence by contacting other potential bidders that opted out of doing the work. He said this awarded bid is pending approval of a contract that will be reviewed during a special meeting to be held on Thursday afternoon.

Commissioner Dunlap said Stout Construction facilitated the work on the new parking lot between the courthouse and the Washington County Administration Building in 2019. Dunlap said they are a qualified contractor. He said this will save Washington County money in the long run when they go out for bid because they'll be able to see what they're working with.

The hope is to have the contractor start the demolition on Friday, May 28th, and finish on Tuesday, June 1st; the crew would work over Memorial Day weekend.