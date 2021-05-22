Posted: May 22, 2021 3:35 PMUpdated: May 22, 2021 4:22 PM

Tom Davis

GOP party faithful attended a fundraising event at Hillcrest Country Club on Saturday, May 22, highlighted by the keynote speaker OKGP Chairman John Bennett.

Chairman Bennett fired up the crowd with his message by stating the Oklahoma GOP values and by strongly encourgaing Republicans to work toward victory in the 2022 elections from the ground up by asking those in local party leadership to hit the ground running to gather the best local candidates and garner support for them while also promoting the larger office candidates.

Bennett saluted the hard work of women in everyday life and in the GOP. He thanked the Green Country Women's Republican Club and its President, Mayri Herbert, for their outstanding work in our area as well as our state.



JOHN BENNETT SEN. NATHAN DAHM GCWRC PRES. MAYRI HEBERT

SEN. JULIE DANIELS REP. JUDD STROM REP. WENDI STEARMAN