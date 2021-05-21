Posted: May 21, 2021 9:37 PMUpdated: May 21, 2021 9:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Over 300 students graduated from Bartlesville High School on Friday night at Custer Stadium.

Class of 2021 President Maha Achour encouraged her classmates to cherish every moment they have after high school. Achour nudged her classmates to prioritize healthy human interactions in their lives. She told them to take that initial step towards their futures.

Student Body President Michael Brockman said the world is not ready for the Class of 2021. Comparing the world to Goliath, Brockman said it's not ready for their generation to mix the natural drive in intelligence or the hard environment it gave them with the maturity and emotional preparedness they've earned through hard times.

National Honor Society President Rayvn Holden also addressed her classmates. Holden said fear is to be expected in the future. However, Holden said they cannot let their fears limit who they are. She said life is about change and that they need to be ready to change with it.

The radio broadcast of Bartlesville High School's 2021 graduation was possible thanks to Arvest Bank, Medicalodges Dewey, Wasemiller Insurance, Oklahoma Wesleyan Universiy Adult Studies, Regent Bank of Bartlesville, and Bartnet IP. The graduation was also broadcast on KWONTV.com courtesy of Hood and Associates, CPA's, and OK Federal Credit Union.

To re-watch the BHS Class of 2021 commencement ceremony, click here.

Photo courtesy: Trey Stumpff