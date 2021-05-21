Posted: May 21, 2021 3:54 PMUpdated: May 21, 2021 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a subject for questioning in connection with the passing of counterfeit money.

The subject is pictured to the right. His vehicle, which is silver in color, is pictured below.

If you can identify the subject, you are asked to call Detective Jarred Burdick at 913.338.4062.