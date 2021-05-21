Posted: May 21, 2021 3:30 PMUpdated: May 21, 2021 3:30 PM

Garrett Giles

A woman was arrested on several drug charges near Western Street and Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville on Thursday night.

Kristi Jo Morgan was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with no tax stamp, and possession of CDS without valid prescription. Morgan was also arrested for acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

Bond for Morgan was set at $5,000. She is to appear before Judge Linda Thomas for a status hearing on Friday, June 11th, at 9:00 a.m.