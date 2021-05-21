Posted: May 21, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: May 21, 2021 12:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution to create a cash fund in correlation with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 when they meet on Monday.

A resolution regarding Washington County's ability to seek and join the service area under the Alternative Site Framework in Foreign-Trade Zone Number 53 may be approved by the Commissioners as well.

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution for donation to the Emergency Operation Center from ConocoPhillips for equipment. Eric Ashlock, Community Development Director, will present the EOC's Hazard Mitigation Plan and request for public input, and the project completion certification and final reimbursement acceptance, during the meeting.

Bids for six-month road materials will be opened at 10:00 a.m. by the Commissioners.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.