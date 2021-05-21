Posted: May 21, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: May 21, 2021 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

A free fishing clinic will be held at Lookout Lake at Osage Hills State Park on Friday, June 4th, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

The event will kick off with a presentation from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, followed by free fishing. The staff at Osage Hills State Park and ODWC will be around through the rest of the morning to provide instructions, helpful tips, and answer all your fishing questions.

Tackle and bait will be provided free of charge. Parking will also be free during the Fishing Clinic Event and at Lookout Lake only. If you would like to stay in the park after the event, you will need to purchase a parking pass for your vehicle.

Call the park office with any questions at 918.336.4141.