Posted: May 21, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: May 21, 2021 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Central Middle School's STEM Animation team has won first place at the Technology Student Association's state conference.

The team is composed of Rylee Ruddick, Chloe Robbins, and Echo Carpenter. They also won fourth place in Leadership Strategies at the TSA Eastern Region Conference.

The STEM Animation competitive event allows participants to use computer graphic tools and design processes to communicate, inform, analyze, and/or illustrate a topic, idea, subject, or concept. This year's topic for their entry at TSA Nationals was about COVID-19 and gaming PCs, with a 3-minute time limit and 26-page portfolio.

You can view the team's entry here.