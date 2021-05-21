Posted: May 21, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: May 21, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he is focused on delivering taxpayers more for their money through avenues such as the Front Porch Initiative.

Front Porch improves customer service for Oklahomans in need of state services. Gov. Stitt said the initiative makes it easier for people to get the help they need. He said the Front Porch Initiative is transitioning into a permanent program that will expand to more sites in the coming weeks.

Gov. Stitt said the Front Porch Initiative is a great example of how they're moving the needle to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state.

Front Porch leverages partnerships between state services and non-profit organizations. Gov. Stitt said this will help take care of Oklahomans in need. He said there are pilot locations across the state, including the Diversion Hub in Oklahoma City.

