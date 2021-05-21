Posted: May 21, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: May 21, 2021 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

Vacation Bible School will soon be open with Dewey Church of Christ.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Outreach Pastor Derrick Jones announced that Dewey Church of Christ will hold VBS 2021, "Jesus in My Super Hero,"June 6, through June 9, nightly from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Derrick Jones said there will be children's classes for age 4 yrs - teens, and a Bible class for adults.