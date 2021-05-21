Posted: May 21, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: May 21, 2021 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Our Capitol Call gang on Friday's program brought us up to speed on the final days of the legislative session in Oklahoma City.

Our panelists: State Senator Julie Daniels, State Reprentative Wendi Stearman and State Representative Judd Strom expressed their gratitude that the bulk of the state budget was passed this week.

This budget agreement maintains all state core service funding, provides tax relief to individuals and businesses, and makes targeted new investments in key priorities like education, economic development, health care and infrastructure. The agreement also replenishes more than $700 million in state reserve funds that were significantly reduced to offset pandemic-related revenue reductions last year. The appropriated Fiscal Year 2022 budget would be $8.3 billion.

The constitutional deadline for adjournment of the legislative session is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28.