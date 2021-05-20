Posted: May 20, 2021 9:06 PMUpdated: May 20, 2021 9:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A suspect is in custody after lighting clothes on fire in a bathroom at the Bartlesville Round Up Club.

According to the Bartlesville Fire Department, the suspect was taken into custody while crews were on the scene. It is alleged that the suspect lit clothes on fire in a trash can in the concrete bathroom structure.

The Bartlesville Round Up Club is located on the south side of Highway 60 across from the Bartlesville Municipal Airport. The location of the BRUC is pictured below.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.

Below is video released by the BFD of the fire.