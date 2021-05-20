Posted: May 20, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: May 20, 2021 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Regal is proud to announce Regal Bartlesville Movies will open this Friday, May 21st.

Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline the theater’s new movies, including Those Who Wish Me Dead and Wrath of Man along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella and F9.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Regal Bartlesville Movies is located at 100 Washington Park Mall.