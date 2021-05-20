Posted: May 20, 2021 10:12 AMUpdated: May 20, 2021 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

A citizen raised a need for stop signs along N. Choctaw Street at the Dewey City Council meeting this week, prompting a visit to the area to review the request.

The citizen said there is a stop sign at the intersection of E. Don Tyler Avenue and Choctaw, but there isn't another stop sign if you travel south from there. Mayor Tom Hays said he understood the concern and the need to protect children from people that are speeding in the neighborhood. He said he has lived in that area for over 30 years and it has changed quite a bit as young families are starting to move into the area.

The citizen would add that the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but people travel at a high rate of speed through the area. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease and Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea said they would visit Choctaw Street and see if they could come up with a signage plan to make the neighborhood safer.