Posted: May 20, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: May 20, 2021 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 at Nowata High School will air on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

A video broadcast will also be available on KWONTV.com, courtesy of Hood & Associates CPA's. The radio broadcast on KRIG is possible thanks to Regent Bank in Nowata, Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, Nowata City Drug, Totel CSI, and Farmer's Insurance Agent Jennifer Philpott.