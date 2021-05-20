News
Nowata Public Schools
Posted: May 20, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: May 20, 2021 9:48 AM
Nowata High School Graduation to Air on KRIG 104.9
Garrett Giles
The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 at Nowata High School will air on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
A video broadcast will also be available on KWONTV.com, courtesy of Hood & Associates CPA's. The radio broadcast on KRIG is possible thanks to Regent Bank in Nowata, Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, Nowata City Drug, Totel CSI, and Farmer's Insurance Agent Jennifer Philpott.
