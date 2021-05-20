Posted: May 20, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: May 20, 2021 9:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School's graduation will air live on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, and on KWONTV.com, on Friday at 8:00 p.m., weather permitting.

BHS Principal LaDonna Chancellor said they will wait as long as they can to make a call on whether or not graduation will happen on Friday or not because they want the graduation to take place on Friday. If Friday doesn't work out because of weather, she said they have three different times in mind for Saturday.

The hope would be to hold the graduation at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday if the forecast permits. The other options include 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday is also a back up plan if weather conditions do not permit for the commencement ceremony to take place on Saturday. Chancellor said graduation would take place on either 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, with 10 o'clock being the preferred start time.

The live broadcast of the Bartlesville High School graduation on KWON is made possible thanks to Oklahoma Wesleyan University Adult Studies, Arvest Bank, Wasemiller Insurance, Bartnet IP, Regent Bank, and Medicalodges Dewey. The broadcast on KWONTV.com will be brought to you by Hood & Associates CPA's and OK Federal Credit Union.