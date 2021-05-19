Posted: May 19, 2021 11:16 AMUpdated: May 19, 2021 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The fiscal year 2021-2022 contract with Visit Bartlesville was approved by the Bartlesville Development Authority on Wednesday morning. This is subject to approval of the BDA's FY 2021-2022 contract by the Bartlesville City Council.

The BDA would go on to approve its operating budget for presentation to the Bartlesville City Council for FY 2021-2022 allocation from the Economic Development Fund.

Lastly, the Bartlesville Development Authority approved the 2021-2022 Economic Development contract between the BDA and the City of Bartlesville.