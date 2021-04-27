Posted: May 18, 2021 2:51 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A man accused escaping from a Central California jail is in custody in Washington County. 46-year-old Charlie Everett is facing fugitive from justice charges locally as well escape by force from the Merced County Jail near San Jose, California.

A news report from CBS13 Sacramento, states that Everett allegedly broke out of the jail the night of April 26. The report claimed that Everett could be at-large in the Sacramento area. Reports do not say how Everett arrived in Bartlesville.

Everett is refusing to sign a waiver of extradition to California to answer to the escape charges. Bond was set at $50,000. However, Everett would not be released if he posts that bond due to the holds on pending charges in California.