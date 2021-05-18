Posted: May 18, 2021 2:20 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 2:50 PM

Max Gross

An employee at a Bartlesville bank was arrested for allegedly embezzling over $8,000 from a customer bank account. Tricia Rae Evans appeared in court out of custody on Monday where she was charged with a felony count of embezzlement and bringing contraband into a jail. Evans posted a $5,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Evans made seven separate withdrawals from the victim’s account totaling $8,450. Each withdrawal slip stated “per customer request.” The bank president was made aware of these transactions and reported them to police.

Officers obtained surveillance video from the bank that showed the victim running the transactions. During a police interview Evans was presented with evidence and refused to speak for the next 25 minutes. The defendant did not admit to committing the crime but did write an apology letter to the victim.

Once at the jail, officers found a small piece of foil in her possession that tested positive for MDMA and methamphetamine. Also several loose oxycodone and diazepam pills were found in Evans’ belongings.