Posted: May 18, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Gavin Hall, a junior at Bartlesville High School, paged for Oklahoma State Representative Wendi Stearman, a Republican of Collinsville, on May 10th through May 13th at the state Capitol.

House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures, and they help in their Capitol offices. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write legislation.

Gavin is the son of Deborah Dempster.

After high school, Gavin plans to attend college, to pursue a degree in computer science. He then hopes to get a job in this industry with the long-term goal of owning his own business.

Gavin’s list of community service projects include planning and executing a massive restoration project for a church in Bartlesville. Gavin said he spent over 100 hours on the project. He’s also helped with Special Olympics and in several community events in Washington County, including Christmas shopping for those in need and fundraisers such as a spaghetti dinner and the Garden of Eatin’.

As for hobbies and special talents, Gavin said he spends most of his free time weight lifting, running, biking and playing sports with friends. Gavin likes camping and hiking as well as participates in the Venturing program through the Boy Scouts of America.

Personal honors and achievements include being an Eagle Scout, a Lowe Family Young Scholar and being on the President’s Honor Roll throughout high school.

Gavin said he’s most proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout as well as the completion of his extensive Eagle Scout project. His life’s goal is to build an effective business and experience what the world has to offer.

“Garvin did a great job paging in my Capitol office,” Stearman said. “I’m always glad when young people take an interest in their government, and I’m glad Gavin had this opportunity. I wish him well in his future goals.”