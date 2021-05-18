Posted: May 18, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

CPR was performed on a victim that was sent to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Bartlesville on Tuesday.

Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks said the fire occurred at 3:00 a.m. along Willow Creek Drive. Banks said the victim's husband was able to get her out of the house and in the front yard prior to the BFD's arrival. He said CPR was performed on the victim when firefighters got to the scene.

With all that was going on, Chief Banks said firefighters did an excellent job of getting everything under control and handled.

Chief Banks said the victim would be transported to the Ascension St. John Medical Center in Bartlesville. He added that firefighters quickly contained the fire to a bedroom.