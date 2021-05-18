Posted: May 18, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey Police Officer will be honored for his heroism after he saved a drowning woman from a creek.

Officer Johnie Pointer quickly acted to save a woman who hydroplaned her vehicle into a creek along Durham Road just west of Dewey between North 3950 and North 3960 Roads late Monday morning. Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea said he is proud of Pointer for his courageous act. He said he believes anyone in their department would've jumped into the water, but Officer Pointer was the one that got the call.

Officer Pointer was the first on the scene and saw the woman struggling to hang on to a bar over the swift body of water after she had exited her vehicle and was sucked under the bridge.

Chief Shea said no amount of training could truly prepare an officer for an incident such as the one Officer Pointer encountered on Monday. He said Pointer's actions are something that you have to have in your heart and in your head. He said he doesn't know if just anyone would jump in after the driver like Officer Pointer did.

Officer Pointer has been with the Dewey Police Department for approximately five years. He served a stint in law enforcement in Kansas prior to coming to Dewey.

The Dewey Police Department's Lifesaving Award will be presented to Officer Pointer during a Dewey City Council meeting in June. Chief Shea said he would like to get everything ready to present to Pointer at the next Council meeting on Monday, June 7th, which is the first Monday of the month.

To read more about the initial report on Monday's accident and Officer Pointer's actions, click here.