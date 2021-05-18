News
Posted: May 18, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 10:26 AM
Curd Talks Budget City Budget Workshop on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Bartlesville City Council engaged in a late-night budget workshop monday night in preparation for the next fiscal year's budget, according to city councilor Jim Curd on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
The council was presented with a 600-page budget outline that touched on everything from the federal government cash from the COVID 19 funds, to city utilites and employee raises.
