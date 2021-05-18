Posted: May 18, 2021 7:51 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 7:51 AM

A bucket truck with a tree chipper lost control in a one-vehicle accident causing both power and traffic issues on Tuesday morning South of Bartlesville.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott the truck lost control avoiding a deer and knocked down multiple power lines just west of Bison Road and County Road 2200.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working the accident. Owen said CR 2200 would be closed for some time around Bison Road, and people should avoid the area.

Washington County Emergency Management is on the scene directing traffic around the accident.