Posted: May 18, 2021 1:50 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 1:50 AM

Tom Davis

A Delaware man was injured in a personal injury collision on Monday inNowata County.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:16pm on County Road 16, 1 mile east of OK-28, approximately 5 miles east of Delaware,.

According to the OHP report, a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Joseph Peters, 60, of Delaware, was eastbound on County Road 16 at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve, causing driver to lose control and depart roadway to the right. The vehicle rolled over three times before coming to a rest on its passenger side.

Peters was transported by Life Flight to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa was admitted in fair condition with head injuries.

The OHP said Peters was driving at an improper speed and operating at speed greater than reasonable and proper.