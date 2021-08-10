Posted: May 17, 2021 6:41 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 6:41 PM

Tom Davis

At its May 17 meeting, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved the calling for a bond issue election on August 10, 2021. The vote by the board was unanimous.

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the resolution authorizes the calling and holding of an election for the purpose of submitting to voters the question of the issuance of the bonds of said school district, to be issued in one or more series.

The first is in the sum of twenty seven million eight hundred ninety thousand dollars ($27,890,000). This is to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquing school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites; or in the alternative to acquire a portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement.

The second is in the sum of six hundred fifty thousand dollars ($650,000) to provide funds for the purpose of acquiring transportation equipment; or in the alternative to acquire a portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement.

According to McCauley, a "yes" vote means the schools will get what they need and the property taxes won't go up.