Posted: May 17, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 5:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A motorcyclist sustained a severe leg injury in an accident at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Eastland Parkway in Bartlesville on Monday.

Captain Jay Hastings said the accident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. He said the preliminary investigation into the accident shows that the motorcycle was westbound on Frank Phillips, accelerated, then ran the red light striking two vehicles that entered the intersection near Tacos Maria.

Capt. Hastings said the motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Tulsa. He said he does not believe the other motorists were injured in the accident.

The motorcyclist will be cited for disobeying a traffic signal. Capt. Hastings said witnesses stated that the motorcycle was speeding, but they'll have to look at the damage to determine the speed of the motorcycle. He said they will more than likely cite the motorcyclist with disobeying a traffic signal only.

The scene was cleared around 5:45 p.m.