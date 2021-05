Posted: May 17, 2021 3:34 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Students from Tri County Technology Center will graduate on Tuesday evening from the Bartlesville Community Center. This is a program that we will carry for you live on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Thank you to Regent Bank, Bartnet IP and Holden’s Septic Service for making this broadcast possible.