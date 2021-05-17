Posted: May 17, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was arrested over the weekend for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Devon Laws was charged with a felony count of assault & battery with a deadly weapon.

Bartlesville police responded to the 800 block of Lupa Avenue and found a man who had been shot in the leg. BPD captain Jay Hastings says that Laws fired three to five shots and hit the victim. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police claim that a dispute between the two neighbors led to the firearm being discharged. Bond for Laws was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. The defendant is set to return to court on June 11.