Posted: May 17, 2021 12:12 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 12:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The beloved series, Music on the Lawn, is back at the historic Frank Phillips Home at 1107 SE Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville.

Due to rain, the Tuesday, May 18th, concert by Ann-Janette Webster and the Revolution has been canceled. Keep your eyes peeled for a possible rescheduled date.

The next concert will take place on Sunday, June 13th.