Posted: May 17, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: May 17, 2021 11:41 AM

Garrett Giles

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th.

District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.

Commissioner Dunlap said he knows there is a lot of traffic that cuts over from Tulsa County to Rogers County over the bridge because it is a natural, shorter route. He said there may be some people that will be frustrated because they'll have to follow an 8 to 12 mile detour because it is the only other way around in the area from Tulsa County to Rogers County.

The bridge sits approximately one mile and a quarter west of Rogers County and two miles north of Tulsa County.

Commissioner Dunlap said 24 diaphragms will be installed. He said the State of Oklahoma is requiring them to lower the diaphragms currently in place to five tons. The hope is to install three to four of the diaphragms per day.