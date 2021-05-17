Posted: May 17, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: May 17, 2021 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was purchased in 1994, was junked.

A request for approval to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax in the amount of $23,322 from the Washington County Treasurer's Office was approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, May 24th at 9:30 a.m. Their meeting will convene on the second floor of the County Administration Building (pictured) located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.