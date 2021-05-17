Posted: May 17, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: May 17, 2021 11:20 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners receive an update on the county’s health insurance at Monday morning’s meeting. An ongoing contract dispute between the St. Francis Health System and Blue Cross-Blue Shield has potential to effect county employees.

Kurt Schulz and Lisa Robertson from Courtside Benefits LLC. were present at the meeting. Courtside Benefits serves at the county’s insurance conduit. Schulz says despite the ongoing feud, Nowata County Employees should not expect any interruptions.

Robertson believes that both sides are dependent on each other and need the agreement. The contract is set to expire July 29 if no action is taken.