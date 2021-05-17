Posted: May 17, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: May 17, 2021 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Board of Commissioners expressed some concerns on Monday about the Washington County Health Department's (WCHD) efforts to hold coronavirus inoculation clinics at select school sites.

District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap wanted the public to know that the Washington County Board of Commissioners had nothing to do with that decision. He said they have no control or authority over those efforts at all.

Commissioner Dunlap said he is uncomfortable with the decision, stating that his biggest concern is liability issues for the schools that they may not want to take on. He said the Washington County Commissioners are not involved, and if they had any control over it, they likely wouldn't approve.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle added that they were not approached by the WCHD about the vaccine clinics at local schools. He said they're normally not informed about the WCHD's operations because they are their own entity.

Commissioner Antle said the day-to-day operations at the Washington County Health Department are not governed by the Washington County Health Department. He said the WCHD's funding, however, is governed by the Board of Commissioners.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been held at Bartlesville, Caney Valley and Copan Public Schools so far in Washington County.