Posted: May 17, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: May 17, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

A ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of America's military members is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31st, at White Rose Cemetery, 804 W. 11th Street.

The ceremony will begin with an invocation, followed by a featured speaker from the American Legion Post 105. Boy Scout Troop 6 will present the flag and lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Blue Star Mothers will present a wreath in honor of fallen soldiers.

The event is free and the community is invited to attend. Masks are optional as personal distancing is recommended.