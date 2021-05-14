Posted: May 14, 2021 12:59 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

As planning and pre-production for the much-anticipated film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” continues, additional road closures continue to affect downtown Pawhuska.

Kihekah Ave. between sixth and eighth streets had been narrowed down to one lane, but it is now closed to thru traffic in both directions and you will now have to make a detour. The northbound lane will re-open to one-way traffic only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on Sunday’s.

Public parking isn’t available along Kihekah Ave. between sixth and ninth streets at this time and once dirt is put on the street in the next couple of weeks, it is expected that Kihekah Ave. will be completely closed.