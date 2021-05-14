Posted: May 14, 2021 12:25 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Center is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center Campus at 715 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. They had been doing this at the Osage Nation Civic Center.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If getting your second dose, you will be required to bring a vaccination card showing that you received your first shot. They are offering this each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the daily supply doesn’t align with the demand, they may stop administering vaccines early to avoid wasting the vaccines.