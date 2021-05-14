Posted: May 14, 2021 12:03 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 12:03 PM

Tom Davis

The Lord works miracles! Just ask Pastor Rando Gamble and his wife Shiloh.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, the Gambles shared a story of a young man who tried to take his life near their church recently. The young man was presumed dead, but Pastor Gamble said, "The Lord had other plans."

According to Gamble, the young man received first aid, CPR and lots and lot of prayers. Gamble said that after a stay in a Tulsa hospital, the young man was removed from life support and is now making plans to return home.

The Gambles invite you to the Get Real Ministries "Jesus Burger" event Saturday, May 15, at 6pm. The event will be held in the parking lot at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. Bartlesville

Pastor Gamble invites you to be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed.

The Gambles said. "We will fight the fight with you! Come witness the *Miracles on 14th Street*"

Gamble also let those in need know that a food ministry is bringing a food truck to Ochelata for those in need to take what the need. A schedule will be released soon.