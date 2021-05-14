Posted: May 14, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and the Board will once again consider renewing Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland’s contract for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

This comes after some hesitancy at a recent meeting due to some wording in the contract and the commissioners wanted to get clarification on some of that language.

Stacey Brace will give a review and update regarding health insurance benefits and the commissioners will consider making amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned properties. These buildings have been open with no restrictions for two weeks now.

The commissioners will also consider signing a resolution to establish a portion of Osage County as part of a service area of foreign trade zone. This will allow for economic development across the county.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.