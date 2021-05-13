News
Barnsdall Class of 2021 Graduates Thursday Evening
The Barnsdall Class of 2021 took part in the 100th commencement ceremony on Thursday evening from the Bartlesville Community Center. There were 32 seniors in this year’s class and Phallen Clark, Nichole Marullo, Lexi Patrick and Haley Tarwater all served as Valedictorians.
During Clark’s speech, she gave words of encouragement to her fellow graduates moving forward in life.
Barnsdall’s Class Song was Life’s a Dance by John Michael Montgomery and the Class Colors are lavender and white.
