Posted: May 13, 2021 3:42 PMUpdated: May 13, 2021 3:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Tri County Tech held an on-campus retirement reception for Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields on Thursday afternoon. Fields was first hired at Tri County Tech in 1999 and became Superintendent in 2009.

Under Fields' leadership, Tri County Tech has won the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for excellence, launched the Skills To Rebuild initiative and help plant Tri County Tech as one of the best places to work according to Fortunes Best Workplaces in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Dr. Tammie Strobel, who will be replacing Fields at the end of June, thanked Fields for setting such a great example as Superintendent and CEO.

Fields was appreciative of everyone who showed up on his day of recognition.

Upon retirement at the end of June, Fields says he is looking forward to spending time with his wife and children.