Posted: May 13, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: May 13, 2021 2:44 PM

Max Gross

A fun event to get local children familiar with law enforcement has been rescheduled. Nowata Community Advancement Network announced on Facebook that the Cops & Kids event has been rescheduled for May 25 from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. The event was originally set for Tuesday, May 11.

Members from the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, Nowata Police Department, Nowata Fire and Nowata EMS will be present. When the event is held it will be a great opportunity for children to interact with law enforcement and emergency personnel at personal level.

Children of all ages will be given up close and personal tours of police vehicles and equipment. The event will be held at Jack Gordon Park in Nowata.