Posted: May 13, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Union Class of 2021 is set to take center stage one final time on Friday evening, as they are set to receive their diplomas inside the gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. That broadcast can be heard on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM.

Seating will be limited in the gym, as the school will be abiding by CDC guidelines for social distancing, so you are encouraged to get there early.

Thank you to Regent Bank of Nowata, Mueller Construction, Welch State Bank, Nowata City Drug, Maple Street Market and Farmers Insurance Agent Jennifer Philpott for making the program possible.