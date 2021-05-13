Posted: May 13, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will begin testing & flushing fire hydrants on Sunday evening, May 16th, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

The Water Utilities Department tests and flushes fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.

The process will be completed in sections. Start dates for each section are estimates, depending on the weather and any complications that may arise. In some areas, work will be conducted at night to avoid disturbing businesses during hours of operation. Night flushing will be conducted between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.

The first areas to be flushed include:

Zone 5 (Partial): (NIGHT FLUSHING) May 16th – 17th, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Northern City Limits going South to 11th Street, from the Railroad tracks going East to Cherokee Ave.

Zone 5 (Partial): (DAY FLUSHING) May 17th, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Northern City Limits going South to 11th Street, from Cherokee Ave. going East to the Caney River.

Zone 6: – May 24th, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

from 11th Street going south to Sand Creek, from the Caney River west to the Railroad Tracks

Zone 2: – June 1st, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

from Will Rogers Street South to Hensley Blvd, from the Railroad tracks West to Highway 123

Zone 3: June 7th, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Frank Phillips Blvd South to Sand Creek, from Railroad Tracks going west to City Limit.

Zone 1: – June 14th, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oak Park Addition

Crews will continue to move throughout the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed.