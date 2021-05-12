Posted: May 12, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Amendments to some of the ordinances currently in place at Lake Pawhuska were discussed at Tuesday evening's city council meeting. One such amendment included putting a gate up on the north side of the cove, as long as all owners were in agreement, the only stipulation being that the City have access to that area. Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy wanted that to be a key coded gate, though.

This is something the council added to the new ordinance so that emergency personnel can respond to whatever problems may arise as quickly as possible.

As discussion continued, an owner of a lake lot who lives on the north side of the cove, Sheila Bellamy spoke out and asked about camping. Bellamy is fine with others camping near their property, but wandered how it would be policed moving forward.

When asked, council members said there was no plan to open more lake lots or increase lot leases at this time.