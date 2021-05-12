Posted: May 12, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 3:02 PM

Max Gross

An Ardmore man was charged with three felony counts including and one misdemeanor for an alleged sexual assault incident that occurred in March 2020. 41-year-old Dustin Gullett was arraigned on charges of possession of child pornography, forcible sodomy, first degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of minors during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at a hotel on the 100 block of Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville on March 8. The 15-year-old victim said in a forensic interview that Gullett made her some smoke methamphetamine and take pills. He then engaged her in sexual activities.

Investigators found text conversations between the two parties. Gullett sent the victim several pictures including drugs and guns. Lewd material was also exchanged in the messages. Bond for Gullett was set at $100,000. He is due back in court Friday.